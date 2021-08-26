Jyotiraditya Scindia Writes To 5 State CMs; Seeks Intervention In Development Of Airports

Civil Aviation Minister Shri Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Chief Ministers of five states and requested their personal intervention in matters related to the development of airports. The letter has been addressed to the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh.

Civil Aviation Minister writes a letter to chief ministers of 5 states

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M. Scindia has requested ministers to instruct the concerned officers to initiate actions that would help in accelerating the various matters regarding land allocation, the deposit of funds with Regional Air Connectivity Fund Trust (RACTFT), VGF support for International UDAN operations, and many more. This will help in strengthening the aviation infrastructure with respect to the states.

Furthermore, he has individually addressed each of the CMs and made relevant requests. In his letter to Andhra Pradesh CM Shri Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Scindia spoke about the handing over of lands to the state government. He also highlighted the diversion of the Eluru canal that needs to be undertaken by the state government. Similarly, addressing Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Scindia sought intervention regarding the acquisition of land for various aviation sector projects.

Meanwhile, in his address to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, he has drawn attention towards the requirement of lands at various airports including Lilabari Airport, Silchar Airport, and Jorhat Airport.

While addressing Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, the Minister emphasized the need for land requirements at various airports across the state concerning different purposes followed by the need to expand the scope of international connectivity from various airports in Bihar

Whereas, while addressing Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Scindia highlighted the matters related to the land requirement of around 569 acres at Raigarh for development of the airport to make it suitable for operations of ATR72 aircraft or Q400 aircraft in phase-l and A320 aircraft in phase-II.

Meanwhile, the Centre-run Airport Authority of India (AAI) has already issued around Rs 20,000 crore for the development and expansion of airports throughout the country over the next 4-5 years for meeting the growing passenger demand.

(Image Credits: PTI)