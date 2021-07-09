Jyotiraditya Scindia's Facebook Account Hacked Day After Taking Oath As Cabinet Minister

Jyotiraditya Scindia, a BJP Rajya Sabha member, had his Facebook account hacked hours after taking oath as a union minister, and earlier media posts and videos, which he had put as a Congress party member against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, were uploaded to the account. Scindia supporters alerted the cyber squad after noticing a significant change in the content, and the account was reclaimed within minutes. In Gwalior, an FIR has also been filed in the case, said reports.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Facebook account hacked

Scindia took the oath of office at roughly 6.15 p.m., and his Facebook account was hacked by cybercriminals at 12.23 p.m., around six hours later, said reports. Scindia was aggressively addressing the public against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP government in old tapes uploaded by cybercriminals.

According to reports, after Jyotiraditya Scindia Ji took oath as union minister on Wednesday, some nefarious elements hacked his Facebook page and posted offensive things. When BJP employees detected the alterations, they alerted the cyber team, and the account was quickly restored. These are the techniques used by some members of the opposing party. In Gwalior, BJP officials have also filed a complaint against unknown hackers, a top BJP state official claimed.

Jyotiraditya Scindia previous posts

BJP staffers detected changes in the messages and several contentious films were published from the account shortly after it was hacked, according to reports. They alerted the cyber team, who were able to retrieve the account within minutes. The account was purposely hacked by certain mischievous forces, according to BJP state working committee member Krishna Ghadge, but party members warned the state leadership.

As per reports, Scindia and 22 of his supporters defected from the Congress party and joined the BJP in March 2020, causing the Kamal Nath administration to fall. According to reports, the decision to use the police came after negotiations with senior party leaders including Scindia himself.

Picture Credit: ANI/Unsplash