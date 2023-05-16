Jyotiraditya Scindia's Son Mahanaryaman Meets Ratan Tata, Post Goes Viral

Jyotiraditya Scindia's son Mahanaryaman J. Scindia met billionaire industrialist Ratan Tata on Tuesday. Posting a picture with former chairman of Tata Sons, the junior Scindia wrote, "It was nice to meet Mr Ratan Tata ji. I thank him for his investment and invaluable guidance." The post has gone viral on Twitter with over 656.6 thousand views and nearly 17,000 likes.

A twitter user, Dr Sannjiev O Agrwal wrote, “I will love and blessed to have Hon Ratan Tata Sir blessings. He is a mentor for me , i was associated with Tata from last 25 years. Bharta Mata Ki Jai Jai Shree Ram !!!!”

Another user, Ramesh Tiwari stated, “You are very fortunate to have met a great guiding industrial development man of India like @RNTata2000 and you are also fortunate because your father is @JM_Scindia. We are all inspired by your vision for the future. Best wishes for the future, little king.”

About Mahanaryaman Scindia

After graduating from the Doon School in Dehradun, Mahanaryaman now helps his father Jyotiraditya in politics. Mahanaryaman J Scindia earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Yale University in the United States. Additionally, he took a Middle East and Global Politics course at the London School of Economics and Political Science Summer School. While attending the Doon School for his primary education he held the role of school prefect, the most important leadership position at a residential school.

After finishing his formal education, he has been involved in many initiatives such as Koshish, an India-Pak peace initiative. He is also interested in the field of environmental sustainability.

Ratan Tata viral as usual

Ratan Tata's posts on social media go viral ever so often. The industrialist's simple lifestyle has a lot of fans. The former Tata Sons chairman is often seen visiting homes of his company's employees and investing in companies of young Indians who are often ignored by venture capitalists.