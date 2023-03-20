K Kavitha Appears Before ED In Liquor Policy Scam In Delhi, Security Beefed Up

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha arrived before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) today in Delhi for the second round of questioning in the Delhi Liquor policy case. Notably, she has challenged the summons by the central agency and the Supreme Court will be hearing the matter on March 24. High security has been deployed outside the house of Kavitha in Delhi with a heavy presence of police, security personnel, and barricades.

Notably, the MLC has filed a plea in the apex court challenging the ED summons and seeking permission to not attend the office of the central agency for the questioning, citing norms that a woman cannot be asked for a physical appearance at the ED office. However, she showed readiness to be questioned at her residence in the national capital.

In a petition filed through advocate Vandana Sehgal, Kavitha urged the apex court to cancel the summons for appearance at the ED office on March 7, 11 stating that asking her to depose at the ED office and not her residence is against to the settled tenets of criminal jurisprudence and thus, wholly unsustainable in law being violative of the Proviso to Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), 1973.

#WATCH | Delhi: BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at the ED office after the agency summoned her in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case. pic.twitter.com/4ogIGyYPXJ — ANI (@ANI) March 20, 2023

K Kavitha appears before ED

The Enforcement Directorate during the second round of questioning of the BRS leader seeks to confront her with the other accused Hyderabad-based businessman Arun Ramchandra Pillai, whose 5-day ED custody also ends today. He will appear before a Delhi court at about 3 pm.

The ED in the remains copy of Arun Pillai alleges that both Kavitha and Pillai are a part of the South group, they were in constant touch in connection with the Delhi Liquor policy case, and that Pillai was representing Kavitha.

Allegations against K Kavitha

It is also alleged that the daughter of Telangana K Chandrasekhar Rao, Kavitha was a major shareholder in the company that benefited from the now-scrapped Liquor policy of Delhi.

K Kavitha has been trying to dissociate herself with Arun Pillai and her former auditor Butchi Babu. At the same time, the investigative agencies have said before the court that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Communication head Vijay Nair was in cahoots with K Kavitha and that allegedly ₹100 crores were paid to AAP during the elections in Goa.