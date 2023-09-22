K Kavitha Attacks BJP Over 'Razakar' Teaser, Alleges 'bid To Incite Violence In Telangana'

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, K Kavitha, on Thursday slammed BJP over the trailer release of the Telugu movie “Razakar” and accused the saffron party of intentionally elevating movies that could potentially stimulate strong public emotions ahead of the elections.

She further hit out at the BJP for trying to instigate the people of Telangana through the release of the “Razakar”, which allegedly depicts the brutalities and atrocities by the Nizam’s in the Hyderabad state on the Hindu population, ahead of Assembly polls in the state.

Calling upon the people of Telangana to ‘reject’ the Telugu movie, which has become a new flash point between the BJP and ruling BRS, Kavitha said, “The saffron camp has started a new trend of making movies on issues which could possibly flare up the communal disharmony in the society ahead of the polls.”

“Whenever there is an election coming up in any state, they try to flare up the emotions of the people. Unfortunately, this time it is our Telangana. A BJP leader has produced this movie. So, I call out to my people of Telangana to reject such controversial movies to ensure peace and harmony in the state.”

K Kavitha’s comments came after the teaser of the movie “Razakar” was released on September 17 on the Liberation Day of Hyderabad. The trailer has led to heated and animated debate among politicians.

'Razakar' teaser ignites political heat

A trailer of the “Razakar” has become a new flash point between the BJP and ruling BRS in communally-sensitive Telangana as the state is gearing up for the Assembly polls, scheduled to take place in 2023. The 2-minute long movie trailer depicts the alleged brutalities and atrocities by Razakars in the Hyderabad State on the Hindu population during Nizam’s rule. The trailer in Telugu contains some controversial dialogues and also showed sensitive scenes.

The film is being produced by Telangana BJP leader Gudur Narayana Reddy and directed by Yata Staynarayana. Top leaders of Telangana BJP including BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, AP Jitender Reddy, former Maharashtra governor Vidyasagar Rao, and others participated in the poster launch of the movie earlier in July.

Watch 'Razakar' teaser here: