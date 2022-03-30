K-Rail Project: Opposition Alleges Vijayan Govt's Concern About Silver Line Is A Ruse

In the latest development in the K-Rail project, after the Kerala High Court dismissed two petitions challenging the sanction given by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for the acquisition of the land in various districts of the K-Rail Silver Line project, the leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan reiterated his position on the same. The project is facing massive protests in Ernakulam, Kottayam and Kozhikode. The opposition in the Kerala assembly also boycotted the session after the agitations broke out against the hi-speed rail project.

LoP VD Satheesan said, "They are not concerned about the project itself. They wanted to acquire the project and pledge the property before the Japan international company and avail of the loan, which is corruption."

Further speaking about the violence and how Congress sees it, he said, "We are not supporting any violent strike because of Article 21, which says there is a right to live with dignity. If any organized parties are doing bandh or strike, that will not intervene their fundamental rights. Unfortunately, this national-level strike was intervening in the people's rights. Thus, we are opposing that type of violence. If somebody is connected with the Congress party, we will take action against them."

"These are intolerant actions by the organized parties. Media is doing their job, let them do their job. Marching towards their office is an intolerant way of doing things that will not support. Congress party is not involved, but a trade union organization is involved. We will discuss with them and ask them to stop these type of strikes," he added.

Massive Protests against Silver Line semi high-speed rail project

The local residents disrupted the laying of the stones in the land identified for the project in Kallai in Kozhikode district and Mamala near Thiruvankulam in Ernakulam district. According to reports, women were protesting with Kerosene in their hands. The Kerala police detained people protesting against the project.



After the people of Madampally were detained, Opposition leaders boycotted the Kerala Assembly session and staged a protest.

VD Satheesan, Leader of Opposition (LoP), said, "We have boycotted the Assembly session in the evening because of the ongoing agitation against the K-Rail project at Changanassery. Police brutally attacked the people, including women and children. Two days ago, we had raised the issue on the floor of the Assembly and the CM had assured that there won't be police highhandedness against the protestors."

He added, "Entire Kerala is protesting against the Silver Line project. The project will adversely impact the environment because the state is an ecologically fragile place. The government did not carry out any geological or location surveys. The Railway Minister in Parliament had said that they had given in-principle approval for the draft proposal for the project and not for the construction. The state government acquiring the land without the approval of the Ministry of Railways."

Silver Line project

The Silver Line is a project of K-Rail, a joint venture set-up by the Government of Kerala and Ministry of Railways, which is expected to reduce travel time from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasaragod to around four hours. Starting from the state capital, Silver Line trains will have stoppages at Kollam, Chengannur, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Tirur, Kozhikode and Kannur before reaching Kasaragod.