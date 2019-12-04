ISRO Chief K Sivan: Our Own Orbiter Located Vikram And We Had Declared That On Our Website

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chief K Sivan said that the ISRO orbiter had located Vikram Lander a while back, the results of which are available on the ISRO website. Sivan was speaking on Thursday evening at a convocation ceremony, a few hours after NASA released the pictures of the landing site and credited a Chennai based engineer for finding the lander.

READ: Chandrayaan 2: Before NASA, Indian techie spotted Lost Vikram Lander On Lunar Surface

'We had located it earlier'

Sivan said, "After landing itself our website that given that our own orbiter has located Vikram. We had declared that on our website which you can go back and see." He was asked if it was verified and he said, "We don't need to verify, our own orbiter had located the site."

Hours after NASA spotted Vikram lander of Chandrayaan 2 on the lunar surface, it was revealed that the findings were first observed by an Indian techie and space enthusiast Shanmuga Subramanian. The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera team released the first mosaic (acquired September 17) of the site on September 26 and many people downloaded the mosaic to search for signs of the Vikram lander. Among them was Shanmuga Subramanian who contacted the LRO project with positive identification of debris. After receiving this tip, the LROC team confirmed the identification by comparing before and after images. The NASA team in its image also credited Subramanian for the findings.

READ: Punjab CM Hails Indian Techie Who Helped NASA Find Chandrayaan-2's Vikram Lander

The image tweeted by NASA shows the Vikram Lander impact point and associated debris field. Green dots indicate spacecraft debris (confirmed or likely). Blue dots locate disturbed soil, likely were small bits of the spacecraft churned up the regolith. "S" indicates debris identified by Shanmuga Subramanian.

Chandrayaan 2 was launched on July 22 from Sriharikota and was to make a soft-landing on the surface of the moon. However, it did not make the soft landing expected. The mission is designed to expand the lunar scientific knowledge through a detailed study of topography, seismography, mineral identification and distribution, surface chemical composition, thermo-physical characteristics of top soil and composition of the tenuous lunar atmosphere, leading to a new understanding of the origin and evolution of the Moon.

READ: Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Spotted; Here Are The Images