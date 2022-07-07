'Kaali' Poster: New Complaint Against Leena Manimekalai; Demand To Suspend Twitter Account

As the controversy over the poster of the documentary 'Kaali' gets bigger, a fresh complaint has been filed against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai seeking the suspension of her Twitter account. Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal on Thursday filed a complaint to Delhi CP Rakesh Asthana demanding legal action against Manimekalai "for hurting sentiments of Hindus" through her offensive film poster.

In a separate complaint to Twitter India, the advocate also sought suspension of Manimekalai's Twitter account.

The Toronto-based director has drawn flak from the Hindu community for the objective portrayal of Goddess Kaali in her latest documentary. The film's poster shows a woman smoking, while dressed as a goddess, with the LGBT community’s pride flag in the background.

After a major backlash on social media, Leela Manimekalai issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline. On Tuesday, the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police filed separate FIRs against Manimekalai over the controversial poster.

'Kaali' director calls India a 'hate machine'

However, the filmmaker remained defiant on Thursday, alleging that "trolls" in India were trying to censor her "artistic freedom." Further insulting the nation, Manimekalai tweeted, “It feels like the whole nation – that has now deteriorated from the largest democracy to the largest hate machine – wants to censor me,” said Manimekalai, who is based in Toronto. “I do not feel safe anywhere at this moment,” she said.

Earlier this week, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa urged Canadian authorities to take down all "provocative material" related to the film after it received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in the country about the "disrespectful depiction" of Hindu gods.

"Kaali" was showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. Under attack for the poster, Manimekalai had on Monday said she will continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive.