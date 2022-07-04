A documentary film titled Kaali's poster, directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai has created a furore on social media for hurting Hindu sentiments. The objectionable film’s poster, which shows Goddess Kaali smoking, is believed to be a 'desperate strategy for provoking sentiments.' The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

The poster that has enraged netizens and aroused anger all across the country, depicts a woman dressed as a Hindu Goddess while smoking a cigarette. Apart from this, the LGBT community’s pride flag can also be seen in the background. Within seconds of dropping the poster, it sparked outrage among netizens as they slammed the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments.

Super thrilled to share the launch of my recent film - today at @AgaKhanMuseum as part of its “Rhythms of Canada”

Link: https://t.co/RAQimMt7Ln



I made this performance doc as a cohort of https://t.co/D5ywx1Y7Wu@YorkuAMPD @TorontoMet @YorkUFGS



Feeling pumped with my CREW❤️ pic.twitter.com/L8LDDnctC9 — Leena Manimekalai (@LeenaManimekali) July 2, 2022

Complaint against director Leena Manimekalai for hurting Hindu sentiments

Advocate Vineet Jindal, who has filed a complaint against the director of the documentary in the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, also known as IFSO, of the Delhi Police, spoke exclusively with Republic Media Network and explained how the film has created a sense of anger among the people.

“The way this lady has portrayed Goddess Kali while smoking and having an LGBT flag in the background is completely offensive and objectionable. Whatever it is, it could be a controversy, it could be a way to escalate their name. But, one thing I must tell you is that this should not be tolerated and legal action should be taken against her. I have filed a complaint against this lady and the Delhi police have lodged an FIR against her,” he said.

Adding, advocate Jindal stated that he is requesting Canadian PM Justin Trudeau through a letter to ban this film in Canada. “So we are looking forward to a legal action which is being taken by the Delhi Police and the Candian government,” he said.

After receiving the heat and netizens' uproar on social media, Leela issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline. The director explained the idea behind the documentary and said, “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena manimekalai" and put the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai.”

Who is Leena Manimekalai?

Leena Manimekalai, is a poet, actor, and director, who has also bankrolled a dozen films in various genres, including documentary, fiction, and experimental poem films, in addition to five published poetry anthologies. Leena's first feature film Sengadal completed production in 2011. The film shows how the ethnic war in Sri Lanka affected the lives of fishermen in Dhanushkodi. The censor board initially refused a clearance certificate for the film, stating that it made denigrated political remarks about the governments of Sri Lanka and India, and uses unparliamentary words.

