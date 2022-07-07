'Kaali' Poster Row: Bhopal Police Issues Lookout Circular Against Leena Manimekalai

Madhya Pradesh Police has issued a lookout circular against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai following outrage over the poster of 'Kaali' showing the goddess smoking a cigarette and holding an LGBTQ flag.

An FIR was registered against the filmmaker in Bhopal on Wednesday under IPC Section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts to outrage religious feelings by insulting its religion or religious beliefs).

"We will be writing a letter to the Central government to issue a Lookout Circular against Leena Manimekalai," Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra had said.

A lookout circular is a notice to stop any person wanted by the police, or investigating agency from leaving or entering the country. A LOC is valid for a maximum period of 12 months.

MP home minister to write to Twitter to check messages hurting religious sentiments

Taking a serious note over the 'Kaali' controversy, Narottam Mistra said that he will write to Twitter to check tweets aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of people.

"I am going to write a letter to Twitter on the issue," said Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson.

On Wednesday, separate FIRs were registered against Trinamool Congress MP Nahua Moutra and film-maker Leena Manimekalai for allegedly hurting religious sentiments in Bhopal. One more FIR was registered against the director in Ratlam.

Moitra had said she has every right as an individual to imagine Kali as a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting deity, as every person had his or her unique way of offering prayers.

Following the outrage over the 'Kaali' poster, the Aga Khan Museum in Canada's Toronto which was supposed to show the 'Kaali' documentary at an event expressed regret and pulled it from its list of films being presented. 'Kaali' was showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum.