'Kaali' Poster Row: BJP Calls It 'cheap Publicity For TRP'; Demands Stricter Laws

Amid the controversy over the poster of the documentary 'Kaali', Maharashtra BJP leader Ram Kadam has slammed the film director Leena Manimekalai accusing her of playing with the faith of people by insulting Gods for TRP and cheap publicity. He has urged the Central government to make a strict law for such actions. The BJP leader also stated that they should be banned from working for at least 5 years and the movie must be barred for life.

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Ram Kadam stated such laws must come into force as no one will dare to disrespect any religion in the future.

"The poster of Goddess Kaali and the way the filmmaker has depicted the poster have hurt our Hindu sentiments. This has not happened for the first time, what we have seen is Tandav, Aamir Khan's PK. So, this is being done continuously with the intention to get cheap publicity and TRP. And later they delete the particular scene but they already received huge publicity," he said. "Ram Kadam further said, "Just to book them with a few FIRs is not enough to stop these actions. Now the time has come, we have to make some strong laws. The film and serial should be banned forever. The second point is the filmmaker should not be allowed to make another film for the next five years. If such laws are made, no one from the film background will dare to disrespect the Gods of any religion".

Ram Kadam has also written a letter to the Union Minister of Communications and Electronics & Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw to take cognisance of the issue and urged him to make a permanent provision over such issues.

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi condemned the poster Kaali and said films should not promote such kinds of extremism. He said, "films should not be a medium to encourage and promote terrorism, extremism, Anti-national activities, and radicalization. No one should create this confusion as such kinds of things create disturbance in society and country. No one has the right to insult the deities as one should think before doing all this. Some people do all this for cheap popularity".

'Kaali' poster stirs row

A major controversy erupted over the poster of a documentary film titled 'Kaali', directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The film’s objectionable poster, which shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking. The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as a part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

The poster has enraged netizens and aroused anger across the country. Apart from this, the LGBT community’s pride flag can also be seen in the background. Within seconds of dropping the poster, it sparked outrage among netizens as they slammed the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments.

After receiving flak on social media, Leela issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline. The director explained the idea behind the documentary and said, “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena Manimekalai" and put the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai.”

(Image: ANI/PTI/Twitter/@LeenaManimekalai)