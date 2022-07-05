'Kaali' Poster Row: Hindu Mahasabha Threatens Protest; Demands Action Against Makers

The Hindu Mahasabha on Tuesday expressed its outrage over the objectionable documentary poster of Goddess Kaali and urged the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognizance of the incident. Slamming the outrageous depiction of the Hindu goddess, Swami Chakrapani demanded an immediate ban on the film and sought action against those responsible for portraying Maa Kaali in this manner.

"The way Maa Kaali has been insulted, she has been shown smoking a cigarette. This is highly condemnable and unfortunate. At the time of Navratri, Maa Kaali is being insulted continuously, sometimes by Bollywood, other times by films like PK which insulted Lord Shiva. On one side, Supreme Court observed that it was because of Nupur Sharma that people are being beheaded. So if Maa Kaali is being portrayed like this, what will happen if her devotees decide to take law into their own hands?" he questioned.

"I appeal to the Government, Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban this film immediately and those responsible be put behind bars. If this is not done, Hindu Mahasabha will protest across India and not let this film run. The government needs to respect Hindu sentiments and arrest those responsible for this," he added.

Kaali poster row: 2 FIRs filed

Amid the controversy over the 'Kaali' documentary poster, an FIR has been filed by the Delhi Police for outraging religious feelings. According to a statement by the Delhi Police, the case has been registered under IPC Section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups) and 295A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings). The action has been taken after advocate Vineet Jindal filed a complaint against the director of the documentary with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations, also known as IFSO, of the Delhi Police.

A second FIR has been filed by the Uttar Pradesh police against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' and her disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods. The UP Police has registered the case on charges of criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, and deliberately hurting religious sentiments with an intention to provoke a breach of peace. This has been filed under IPC Sections 120-B, 153-B, 295, 295-A, 298, 504, 505(1)(b), 505(2), 66, and 67.

A major controversy erupted over the poster of a documentary film titled 'Kaali', directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The film’s objectionable poster shows Goddess Kaali holding an LGBT flag and smoking. The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as a part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum and as enraged netizens across the country.