'Kaali' Poster Row: MP HM Writes To Twitter CEO Seeking Removal Of All Provocative Content

Amid 'Kaali row', Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra on Friday wrote to Twitter CEO regarding all provocative content related to the religious context

Taking a serious note of the depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in an alleged derogatory manner by some people, Senior BJP leader Madhya Pradesh home minister on Friday wrote a letter to the CEO of Twitter Parag Agrawal regarding ‘prohibiting all the content related to the religious context from Twitter that is anti-social, profane, controversial and provocative in nature’.

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra said that people are trying to gain cheap publicity using Twitter. 

MP home minister Narottam Mishra in his letter to Parag Agrawal said, “As it is well known to everyone that Twitter has become one of the most important and trusted sources of spreading news and other content all around the globe. But along with this, a few people are also trying to gain cheap publicity using this platform.”

“People use Twitter in a way so that they can get instant recognition by the people. It is seen in the last few months that these people have started putting more religious matters on the platform in such a way that not only affects harmony among the religions but also led to disturbance in the law and order situation. Also, they now have started targeting some specific religious groups,” MP home minister Narottam Mishra added.

He further requested Parag Agrawal to examine tweets aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of people. “Considering this issue, I request you to please make a process in which the content that is going to be posted gets examined by Twitter itself and if Twitter finds content objectionable or provocative, the post can be deleted. Furthermore, I request you to block those accounts that try to post such objectionable and provocative content continuously with the aim to disturb harmony and peace in the nation,” he added. 

Narottam Mishra further added, “I hope you will take some concrete steps on this matter and the motive of Twitter to connect the world will get fulfilled in the most effective way.” 

'Kaali' poster controversy

A documentary film that debuted as part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' at Aga Khan Museum triggered outrage for its objectionable portrayal of Hindu Goddess Kaali. The film's poster shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking with the LGBT community’s pride flag in the background. 

Within seconds of dropping the poster, it sparked fury among netizens as they slammed the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments. After receiving flak on social media, Leela Manimekalai issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline.

On Tuesday, the Delhi Police and the Uttar Pradesh Police filed separate FIRs against Manimekalai over the controversial poster. Furthermore, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa urged Canadian authorities to take down all "provocative material" related to the film after it received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in the country about the "disrespectful depiction" of Hindu gods.

"Kaali" was showcased as part of the 'Under the Tent' project at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. Under attack for the poster, Manimekalai had on Monday said she will continue to use her voice fearlessly till she is alive.

