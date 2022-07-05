'Kaali' Poster Row: VHP Urges Canadian PM To Take Action, Monitor 'anti-India Forces'

As the controversy over the poster of the documentary 'Kaali', directed by Leena Manimekalai, depicting the Hindu goddess smoking, continues to create an uproar on social media, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Vinod Bansal urged Canadian authorities to take strict action against it.

In an exclusive telephonic conversation with Republic TV, Bansal informed that the VHP has requested Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take stock of the issue and not encourage anti-Indian forces in his country. He further stated that in the name of freedom and the right to expression, the Hindu community should not be taken for granted.

"First and foremost she doesn't stay in India and wherever she is staying, in India or abroad, is not important. She cannot put such posters. The Hindu community is not a community that declares Sar Tan Se Juda. In the name of freedom and right to expression, she cannot take it for granted," he said. Vinod Bansal added, "Maa Kaali is revered in the entire world and the way she is being depicted by this lady is deteriorating and appeasing, it must be stopped. The poster must be banned and stern action should be taken by the government of the land. We have requested Canadian PM Justin Trudeau to act upon such types of things and should not encourage Anti-Indian forces to double up in his country. This woman's Twitter account is filled with Anti-Hindu posts. Therefore she must be booked and her poster must be banned".

Hindu Mahasabha threatens protest

The Hindu Mahasabha, on Tuesday, expressed its outrage over the objectionable documentary poster of Goddess Kaali and urged the Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take cognizance of the incident. Slamming the outrageous depiction of the Hindu goddess, Swami Chakrapani demanded an immediate ban on the film and sought action against those responsible for portraying Maa Kaali in this manner.

"The way Maa Kaali has been insulted, she has been shown smoking a cigarette. This is highly condemnable and unfortunate. At the time of Navratri, Maa Kaali is being insulted continuously, sometimes by Bollywood, other times by films like PK which insulted Lord Shiva. On one side, Supreme Court observed that it was because of Nupur Sharma that people are being beheaded. So if Maa Kaali is being portrayed like this, what will happen if her devotees decide to take law into their own hands?" he questioned.

"I appeal to the Government, Supreme Court and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ban this film immediately and those responsible be put behind bars. If this is not done, Hindu Mahasabha will protest across India and not let this film run. The government needs to respect Hindu sentiments and arrest those responsible for this," he added.

'Kaali' poster stirs row

A major controversy erupted over the poster of a documentary film titled 'Kaali', directed by Indian filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. The film’s objectionable poster, which shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking. The poster shared by the director on Twitter had debuted as a part of Rhythms of Canada at the Aga Khan Museum.

The poster has enraged netizens and aroused anger across the country. Apart from this, the LGBT community’s pride flag can also be seen in the background. Within seconds of dropping the poster, it sparked outrage among netizens as they slammed the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments.

After receiving flak on social media, Leela issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline. The director explained the idea behind the documentary and said, “The film revolves around the events that take place one evening when Kali appears and strolls the streets of Toronto. If you see the picture, don't put the hashtag "arrest Leena manimekalai" and put the hashtag "love you Leena manimekalai.”

