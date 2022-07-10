'Kaali' Poster Row: Yet Another FIR Filed In Haridwar Against Leena Manimekalai, 10 Others

Amid the ongoing row over the controversial poster of the film 'Kaali', another FIR was filed against Leena Manimekalai and 10 others by a Haridwar-based organisation, stating that their religious sentiments have been hurt with respect to Goddess Kaali's portrayal in the movie.

Kankhal Police Station in charge, Mukesh Chauhan informed that a case has been registered on the complaint of Vikram Singh Rathore, the national general secretary (organisation) of Hindu Yuva Vahini. The case has been filed under IPC section 295 (outraging religious feelings) against producer Manimekalai, assistant producer Asha Ponachan and others in the team for inciting religious feelings.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out a big message of peace and harmony, stating that he feels empowered after offering prayers to goddess Kaali.

This comes two days after, Manimekalai continued with her tirade against Indians outraged over the poster. Manimekalai used big ideological terms and said that her Goddess 'spits at patriarchy' and 'dismantles Hindutva'.

The filmmaker added, "She destroys capitalism, She embraces everyone with all her thousand hands,” she further wrote. This was her second controversial tweet in a mere span of two hours. In the earlier tweet, referring to the people, who have been questioning her for her portrayal of the Hindu Goddess, as trolls, she had said, "When they think that they wield all the power with their brains filled with hate, they are not capable to imagine the power we creators can have with all the compassion."

'Kaali' poster controversy

A documentary film triggered outrage for its objectionable portrayal of Hindu Goddess Kaali. It debuted as a part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' at the Aga Khan Museum. The film's poster shows a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking with the LGBT community’s pride flag in the background.

Soon after the poster was out, it sparked fury among netizens as they slammed the filmmaker for hurting Hindu sentiments. After receiving flak on social media, Leela Manimekalai issued a statement justifying the depiction and the storyline.