Kabaddi Player And Others Allegedly Assaulted By Miscreants At Basti Sports Stadium

In a shocking piece of information, kabaddi players were allegedly assaulted by miscreants at Uttar Pradesh’s Basti sports stadium.

“We were inside the stadium when some drunk youths came from outside and threatened to hit us. After some time a political leader and at least 15 other people carrying iron rods and sticks came to beat us,” said the victims.

UP| Kabaddi player & others allegedly assaulted by miscreants at Basti sports stadium



We were inside stadium when some drunk youths came from outside&threatened to hit us.After some time, a (political) leader&at least 15 other people carrying iron rods&sticks came&beat us:Victim pic.twitter.com/EU3XYyPXTe — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2023

The victims are being treated in hospital and the condition of the players is serious, stated reports.

Why the assault?

“After a sports competition ended at Basti sports stadium, some people engaged in a fight regarding winning & losing in the sport,” CO Sadar Alok Kumar said. He further said that a case has been registered at Kotwali PS and the accused is being identified and action will be taken as per law.