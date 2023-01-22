Last Updated:

Kabaddi Player And Others Allegedly Assaulted By Miscreants At Basti Sports Stadium

Isha Bhandari
Kabaddi player

Image: Kabaddi player allegedly assaulted (ANI)


In a shocking piece of information, kabaddi players were allegedly assaulted by miscreants at Uttar Pradesh’s Basti sports stadium. 

“We were inside the stadium when some drunk youths came from outside and threatened to hit us. After some time a political leader and at least 15 other people carrying iron rods and sticks came to beat us,” said the victims. 

The victims are being treated in hospital and the condition of the players is serious, stated reports. 

Why the assault?

“After a sports competition ended at Basti sports stadium, some people engaged in a fight regarding winning & losing in the sport,” CO Sadar Alok Kumar said. He further said that a case has been registered at Kotwali PS and the accused is being identified and action will be taken as per law. 

