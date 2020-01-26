'Kabhi Toh Kareeb Aao': Does MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Have A Reply?

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Sunday, famous singer and Padma Shri awardee Adnan Sami effectively addressed the criticism by Raj Thackeray’s MNS. Countering the charge of being a Pakistani, he opined that everybody born in undivided India was an “original Indian”. Moreover, he recalled that a majority of his music career had been dedicated solely to India. In the end, he reached out to his critics by singing lines from his popular song 'Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao'- "Kabhi to nazar milao, kabhi to kareeb aao, kabhi to nazar milao, kabhi to kareeb aao, Jo nahin kaha hai kabhi to samajh bhi jaao. Becuase, Dear trolls, hum bhi to hai tumhaare deewane ho deewane."

Adnan Sami remarked, “Number one, everyone who belongs to this region is an original Indian and then they are anything else. Partition took place in 1947. But the fact is that everybody was an Indian prior to that. So, if one was to trace my origins, then they would definitely be Indian. And I happen to be a very proud Indian today as well. And as far as my music is concerned, for which I got this Padma Shri award, out of a 34-year career, 20 years of that career was spent in me contributing my music, my art to India. Wherever I went in the world, whenever I stepped on that stage, I was representing India.”

MNS cinema wing slams Centre's decision

After the Padma Awards list came out late on Saturday, Ameya Khopkar, the president of the MNS's cinema wing condemned the government’s decision to bestow the Padma Shri on Adnan Sami. He contended that Sami was not an original Indian citizen. Moreover, it called upon the Centre to immediately take back Adnan Sami’s award.

मूळ भारतीय नागरिक नसलेल्या अदनान सामीला भारत सरकारने कोणताही पुरस्कार देऊ नये,हे मनसे च ठाम मत आहे. त्यामुळे त्याला बहाल केलेल्या पद्मश्री पुरस्काराचा मनसेकडून तीव्र शब्दात निषेध. अदनान सामीला जाहीर झालेला पद्म पुरस्कार त्वरित रद्द करण्यात यावा ही मनसेची मागणी आहे. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) January 25, 2020

