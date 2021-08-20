Kabul Airport Chaos Reminds IC-814 Pilot Of Kandahar Horror; 'Same Scene 20 Years Apart'

The images showing chaos and panic at the Kabul airport in recent days serve as a reminder of the horror experienced 22 years ago by Devi Sharan, who was captain of the Indian Airlines flight IC814 that was hijacked in December 1999 and taken to Kandahar.

Ever since the Taliban reconquered Afghanistan after sweeping into Kabul on Sunday, various images and videos have emerged from the capital where people are seen scrambling at the Hamid Karzai airport in order to escape the insurgents.

"It seems as if 20 years have been washed away and the same time has returned. The Taliban appear the same even today, their ensemble, their holding of a rocket launcher, a gun, riding on open jeeps, it is just the same as 20 years ago," Sharan, 59, told Republic TV.

Sharan said he understands what the people of Afghan are going through as they make desperate attempts to free themselves from the clutches of the terrorists, who forcefully overtook the country. "These people are desperate to come out just like we wanted to come out of the plane," he said.

IC-814 was en route to New Delhi from Kathmandu on December 24, 1999, when it was hijacked by five Pakistani terrorists and taken to several locations before landing in Taliban-controlled Kandahar. A total of 179 passengers and 11 crew members were on board and Sharan was the captain of the Indian Airline.

The hijackers executed one passenger, Rupin Katyal, and finally negotiated the release of terrorists Masood Azhar Alvi, Syed Omar Sheikh, and Mushtaq Ahmad Zargar from Indian jails in December 31, 1999, in exchange for the hostages.

Sharan explained that they encountered two kinds of Taliban forces at the Kandahar airport that day. "One was Kabali - common militants in civil clothes, turbans, and carrying rocket launchers. They served as moral police while the others were commandos, he stated.

"These Kabalis, I would say, they were quite in favour of our hijackers. The commandos were there only to ensure that there is no bloodshed. They might be on the side of hijackers but they were definitely not with us," he added.

How Taliban & Pakistan worked in cahoots during IC-814 hijacking

Explaining the connection between the Pakistani ISI and the Taliban, who provided shelter to the IC814 hijackers, Devi Sharan said, "As soon as we landed in Kandahar, we saw a jeep carrying 6 to 7 Kabalis with rocket launchers and other arms, approaching the plane."

"The kind of smirk the Kabalis had carried on their faces, was the same as that on the hijackers'. That is how we understood that we are surrounded by terrorists both inside the aircraft and outside it," he added. After 2-3 days, a lot of arms and ammunition were added in the cockpit, which was definitely supplied by the Taliban, and I am sure ISIS had a hand in the operation, said Sharan.

Recollecting the horrifying experience in Kandahar, Sharan said kind of hate that the Talibani militants had towards Indians and the way they surrounded their aircraft with arms and tanks, "I do not see any change in their behaviour today. Only future can tell if they have really changed over the time, but the visuals I see on television, are just the same as before," he said.

The Taliban have swept across Afghanistan, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul as the US withdrew troops from the war-torn country after 20 years. The country fell to the Taliban on Sunday.