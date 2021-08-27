Kabul Blasts: 'Working With Partner Nations On Terrorism,' Says MEA On Afghanistan Crisis

In the aftermath of the twin explosions at Kabul Airport on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs on Friday spoke about India's efforts in alerting the global community and projecting a united stand against terrorism. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi asserted that the Government is in touch with various partnering countries and deliberations with other countries are being carried out at top levels including the Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister and Foreign Secretary.

"We are in touch with various countries and partners. Prime Minister, External Affairs Minister, Foreign Secretary are holding talks at their level. The situation is concerning. We are discussing the issue with our partners," Bagchi said.

He also said that discussion has been initiated by India at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) over the threat of terrorism emanating from Afghanistan with the hostile takeover by the Taliban.

"We are working with partner nations on terrorism. We discussed the Afghanistan crisis at UNSC. We will keep raising and uniting the world against terrorism," Bagchi said in the backdrop of the Kabul attacks, one of which was a suicide bombing that led to heavy casualties and fatalities.

He once again asserted India's stand on Afghanistan by saying, "We are seeking a democratic Afghanistan" while adding that India's focus right now is on evacuation and security situations in Afghanistan.

When asked if India will recognise the Taliban Government, Bagchi highlighted that there is no clarity about any entity forming a government in Afghanistan yet, while adding "let's wait how the situation develops".

He was queried about the number of Indians stranded in Afghanistan at present. To which he said the number keeps changing given the fluid situation. He said a vast majority of Indians have been evacuated while many Indians in Afghanistan might have travelled to other countries and India has been coordinating with partner nations including the US which is overseeing the functioning of Kabul Airport for evacuation operations.

Twin blasts at Kabul lead to heavy casualties

Kabul was struck with two blasts on Thursday, leading to heavy casualties. US Force's members were also among those killed apart from Afghan civilians. According to Afghan and American officials, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attacks while more than 140 Afghans and 15 US servicemen have been injured, however, several reports claim more than 100 killed in the blasts. Officials have said, the death toll and those who are injured may rise.

Afghanistan has been facing the worst-ever situation since the Taliban took over Afghanistan after its government collapsed. Since then, people have been desperately trying to flee from the country, fearing the deteriorating situation under the Taliban's control. The Taliban have been imposing strict restrictions against the citizens and committed atrocities against them despite their promises of respecting women and minorities.