Kabul Bombings: Union Min Anurag Thakur Assures Of 'Efforts Being Made To Rescue Indians'

Following the deadly bomb blasts near Afghanistan's Kabul on Thursday, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all possible efforts are being made to rescue Indians from the war-torn nation. The Union Minister informed that on Thursday, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) apprised floor leaders of all parties about the situation and how India has been successfully evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan. '3 Saroops of Guru Granth Sahib by 3 Sikhs were flown black safely," Thakur added.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur: 'India successfully evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan'

All possible efforts being made to rescue Indians(from Afghanistan). Y'day EAM also apprised floor leaders of all parties about the situation & how we have been successfully evacuating Indians. (3 Saroops of) Guru Granth Sahib were also flown back safely: Union Min Anurag Thakur pic.twitter.com/soxLGmV60N — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

UK joins list of countries to cease evacuation ops in Afghanistan

On the other hand, the United Kingdom (UK) on Friday joined the list of several countries, that have decided to cease evacuation operations in Afghanistan. UK earlier during the day had said that the country's military forces have entered the final stages of the evacuation operation at Kabul International Airport. The UK's Ministry of Defence said that the processing facilities have now closed inside the Baron hotel near the airport, and that the efforts would now be focussed on evacuating all the Britons and Afghans, who have already been cleared to leave but are still at the airport.

Other countries, that had earlier decided to cease the rescue operations in Afghanistan include, Spain, Canada, France, US, the Netherlands, Australia and Qatar. Earlier on Thursday, twin blasts outside the Kabul airport killed several civilians and a dozen US troops, according to several news reports. Meanwhile, on Friday, the evacuation operations resumed after the bombings as several countries have either announced their plan to end the rescue operations as of the day or have already ceased.

Indian evacuation mission

As per a recent update, India evacuated 35 people, including 11 Nepalese nationals, out of Kabul on Thursday but was unable to evacuate over 140 more due to the precarious security situation and the Taliban-induced limitations. On Wednesday, India finalised a plan to evacuate at least 180 individuals from Kabul using an Indian Air Force C-17 transport plane, and practically all formalities for the mission were completed, people familiar with the development said. However, due to various checkpoints and other limitations imposed by the Taliban, more than 140 passengers, predominantly Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, were unable to enter the Hamid Karzai international airport.

(Image: ANI, AP)