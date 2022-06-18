President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Harmeet Singh Kalka expressed concern as he spoke about the Kabul Gurudwara attack and stated that one Granthi has unfortunately lost his life. Notably, Granthi is a person who is a ceremonial reader of the Guru Granth Sahib, religious scripture of Sikhism and the final guru for Sikhs. Kalka further said that the Government of India has assured to help people stuck there with visas.

Harmeet Singh Kalka said, "A gurudwara was attacked in Kabul & people were made hostage, 1 Granthi was killed. Blasts & firing happened there. We appeal to Govt to take care of minorities in Afghanistan. GoI assured to help people with their visa to come to India."

Earlier in the day, Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul witnessed a deadly attack sponsored by ISIS-Khorasan terrorists. It is important to mention here that the Guru Granth Sahib was safely removed from the attacked Gurudwara.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Chief asks for help for Sikh minorities in Kabul

Following the Gurdwara attack in Kabul, the President of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, Harjinder Singh Dhami urged Punjab's state government and BJP-led Central government to provide security to the Sikh minorities in Afghanistan. Dhami further went on to demand that the Sikh minorities in the Taliban-led country should be brought back to India.

Speaking about the attack, Harjinder Singh Dhami said, "I appeal to Punjab govt and Central govt to provide security to Sikhs who are present there or bring them here (to India)."

EAM Jaishankar condemns Kabul Gurdwara attack

Following the tragic attack on the Gurudwara Karte Parwan in Kabul, the Ministry of External Affairs denounced the attacks and expressed "deep concerns".

In response to media queries on reported attacks on a Gurdwara in Kabul, an official statement of the MEA read, "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments."

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar condemned the attack and said that the MEA is actively watching the situation. "The cowardly attack on Gurudwara Karte Parwan should be condemned in the strongest terms by all. We have been closely monitoring developments since the news of the attack was received. Our first and foremost concern is for the welfare of the community," he tweeted.

Image: AP, ANI