Kabul Gurdwara Blast: SGPC Announces They Will Bear Cost Of Bringing Afghan Sikhs To India

In the backdrop of the ghastly terror attack on Kabul's Gurdwara on June 18, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Advocate S Harjinder Singh on Tuesday extended support to the Afghan Sikhs. Singh announced that due to the current situation in Afghanistan, the air tickets of the Sikhs who want to come to India will be borne by the SGPC committee.

SGPC president has also appealed to the government of India to give permission to immediately bring Sikhs living in Afghanistan to India, so they can stay in the atmosphere of peace.

ISKP claims responsibility for the attack

An offshoot of the Islamic State militant group (ISIS), ISKP claimed responsibility for the attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara on June 18, which lasted for three hours and killed three people and injured many. The ISKP, claiming responsibility for the attack, said 'Abu Mohammed al Tajiki' conducted the attack and further added that a car bomb, 4 IED devices, submachine guns and hand grenades were used.

According to a statement by the Taliban, an explosive-laden vehicle intended to barge into the Dharamshala premises, however, it was stopped before entering the place.

Kabul Gurudwara attack

Alarming reports came from Kabul on Saturday morning after ISIS-Khorasan terrorists entered Gurdwara Karte Parwan in the city. The attack started at 7:15 am Kabul time (8.30 am India time). At least 2 Taliban soldiers were also wounded in the ambush. As per recent reports coming in, all ISIS-Khorasan terrorists, who attacked Gurdwara Karte Parwan in Afghanistan's Kabul, have been neutralised. Around 25-30 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs were amassed in Gurdwara for morning prayers when the attackers entered the premises. 10-15 of the devotees had managed to flee.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), on Saturday, condemned the "cowardly" attacks on a Gurudwara in Afghanistan's Kabul. "We are deeply concerned at the reports emanating from Kabul about an attack on a sacred Gurudwara in that city. We are closely monitoring the situation and waiting for further details on the unfolding developments," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a statement.