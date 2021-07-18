Kadambini Ganguly: Google Doodle Honours One Of India's First Practising Female Doctors

In the memory of one of India's first female doctors, Kadambini Ganguly, Google took to its homepage to honour her through a doodle on her 160th birthday. The doodle has been created by an artist named, Oddrija.

Google's tribute to Kadambini Ganguly

Kadambini Ganguly is remembered as one of the first female doctors of India. Today on her 160th birthday, Google took the chance to honour her through a doodle. The Google doodle has been created by a Bengaluru-based artist, Oddrija who takes pride in Ganguly's contribution to medical administration. Google is known for celebrating different people and occasions on its homepage through creative doodles. Speaking on her creation, Oddrija said, "In the year of COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen how medical infrastructure and doctors have been hailed as sheroes and heroes for becoming the saviours the world needs. Looking back in time, Kadambini Ganguly was a frontrunner in her contribution to medical infrastructure in India with her indomitable spirit and inquisitiveness that landed her a triple diploma in her studies in Western Medicine. In the same spirit, working on this Doodle was a super proud moment for me.”

Who is Kadambini Ganguly?

Born on July 6, 1861, in Bhagalpur, Kadambini Ganguly is known as one of India's first female doctors. Ganguly studied at the prestigious Calcutta Medical College in 1884. In such a time, when females were not privileged enough to practice medicine, she not only studied medicine but also pioneered in the subject. Kadambini Ganguly and Anandi Gopal Joshi both received their degrees in the same year.

Ganguly got married to activist and professor, Dwarkanath Ganguly who motivated her to pursue her career in medicine. It was then when she took admission to Calcutta Medical College. Later, she went to the United Kingdom for further studies and received several certificates. She not only became one of the first female medical practitioners in India but also in the whole of South Asia.

Contribution of Kadambini Ganguly

After receiving her experience and practicing in medicine, Ganguly was also active in several social movements. She protested for improving the condition of the female coal miners. Also, she was the first-ever female delegation of the Indian National Congress. Later, during the Bengal Partition, Kadambini organised the women’s conference in Calcutta and served as its president in 1908. She also protested against Calcutta Medical College for not admitting female candidates and gave provoking lectures.

Last days of Kadambini Ganguly

After practicing for a long period and being involved in several social causes, Kadambini Ganguly was unwell after her husband's death in 1898. Even during her last days, she was actively participating on several occasions. She died on 3rd October, 1923. She will be remembered forever for her contribution to women's education and the medical sector.

Today on her 160th birthday, Google Doodle pays tribute to India's one of the first female doctors!