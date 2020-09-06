Delhi Transport Min Visits Rajiv Chowk Stn, Appeals People To Maintain Social Distancing

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot visited Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday to inspect the preparations made to resume Delhi Metro services after approximately 5 months. "I appeal to passengers to follow all protocols while travelling. But I would also advise people to not take the metro unless very necessary," he said.

आज मैंने @OfficialDMRC के साथ राजीव चौक मेट्रो स्टेशन का निरीक्षण कर तैयारियों का जायज़ा लिया। मुझे खुशी है कि काफी समय के बाद कल से दिल्लीवासी मेट्रो में फिर से सुरक्षित रूप से यात्रा कर सकेंगे।



मैं यात्रियों से अपील करता हूँ कि यात्रा के समय सोशल डिस्टनसिंग का जरूर पालन करे। pic.twitter.com/IjF9D3z4k9 — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) September 6, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Kailash Gahlot informed that he visited Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Sunday and took stock of the preparations as the Metro is set to resume from September 7. He expressed his happiness over the fact that Delhi public will be able to use the Metro after a long time. He urged everyone to follow social distancing norms while travelling. Many contactless sanitizers have been installed at all the Delhi metro stations for the travelers.

DMRC prepared to resume services from Monday

After the 'Unlock 4' guidelines were issued, the government announced that Delhi Metro services will start from September 7. Keeping COVID-19 in mind, the Metro authorities have made some changes in the regular travel routine to ensure the safety of the travelers. Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said that tokens will not be accepted in the Delhi Metro once the services resume. The Metro services will not resume for the containment zone areas. Train services will commence with adequate frequency as they were before March 22, which may be increased or decreased as per requirement. However, as trains will halt on stations for a longer duration, there can be a slight increase in the travel time.

Arwind kejriwal says Delhi's situation under control

In a live press conference on Saturday, Delhi's Chief Minister Arwind Kejriwal said that 'Delhi's COVID-19 situation is under control despite the recent spike in daily cases. Kejriwal asked people not to worry about the rising number of COVID-19 positive cases because Delhi has almost doubled the number of COVID-19 testing in a week. He said, until last week, only 17K-20K COVID-19 tests were conducted, but in a few days the number of tests in a week has doubled to approximately 40K. Until now Delhi has had 1,88,193 positive COVID-19 cases. In the last 24 hours 2973 new cases and 25 more deaths have been reported. The total number of active Coronavirus cases in Delhi are 1028.

