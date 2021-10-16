Applauding India’s fast-paced vaccination programme against COVID-19, Padma Shree Awardee Music Composer and Singer Kailash Kher, on Saturday, hailed the milestone achieved by India in vaccinating a large number of people. The music maestro made these remarks while speaking to the press about the launch of India’s vaccination anthem, which is produced and composed by Kher.

Expressing his gratitude for being chosen to produce India’s vaccination anthem, Kher said, any mass movement can only be successful after receiving participation and support from the citizens. Thereby hinting that the target of vaccinating people on a large scale can only be achieved after receiving citizens’ willing participation.

While addressing the press, Kher remarked, “All the missions or movements can not achieve success without people's participation. It is a milestone that India achieved such high success in the vaccination drive.”

India’s vaccine anthem was launched by the Union Health Minister & Union Minister of Petrol & Natural Gas on Friday, October 15 at Shastri Bhawan, where Kailash Kher also marked his presence. The anthem promotes India’s ongoing vaccination drive and aims to encourage people to get jabbed against COVID-19. The launch of the anthem was done virtually where Chief Managing Directors of Oil and Natural Gas Companies also marked their presence.

The audio-visual song was produced and sung by Kailash Kher is called “Teeke se bacha hain desh”, meaning the country is protected through the ongoing vaccination. The three-minute-long video features Kailash Kher advocating people to leave being hesitant and sign up for vaccination, since this is the only way to get over the ongoing pandemic. The video also shows people of different age groups getting vaccinated, promoting the inoculation drive.

Watch India’s Vaccination Anthem here:

The video was shared by Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on their Twitter accounts along with the hashtag #BharatKaTikakaran. Hardeep Singh Puri called the anthem, “A song that slays vaccine hesitancy!.”



Joined my colleagues Dr @mansukhmandviya Ji & Sh @Rameswar_Teli Ji to release India’s Vaccination Anthem #BharatKaTikakaran sung by Sh @Kailashkher Ji.#SabkaSaathSabkaPrayas pic.twitter.com/K18brCngXK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 16, 2021

COVID vaccination in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday that India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage had surpassed 97.23 crores with the administration of 8,36,118 COVID vaccine doses in the past 24 hours. 97,23,77,045 dosages have been provided in the country so far during 96,05,482 sessions as of 7 a.m. The first dose of the COVID vaccine was provided to 1,03,75,703 health care professionals, and the second dose was given to 90,68,232.

