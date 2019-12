BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya is proud that with the help of Indore citizens, the city has left its mark on the world map today. He appreciated the citizens of Indore in Madhya Pradesh for their participation in the development of the city.

"Indore was given the direction towards progress by us but the city has a tradition of public participation and they are the real sculptures behind the city (sic)," said Vijayvargiya.