BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya attended a rally in Purbasthali where he was welcomed by flowers showering upon him. Vijayvargiya was to reach the venue on Tuesday by 2 PM via Kolkata, but he was stopped by the TMC workers en route who blocked his way. He had to travel through the waterway and reached the venue by 4 PM. Vijayvargiya took to Twitter to slam the TMC government and also posted a video to apprise the people of the incident and about TMC's hooliganism.