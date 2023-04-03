Kalakshestra Prof Hari Padman Arrested Over Sexual Harassment Complaint In Chennai

Chennai Police arrested Kalakshestra Professor Hari Padman following the complaint of sexual harassment by a former student, informed the police. He was booked under 3 sections on Friday by the Chennai Police. Prof Padman was nabbed from his friend’s home in North Chennai.

Notably, a complaint was filed by a student in the Adyar Police station after which the police arrested Prof Hari Padman. On April 1, he reached his friend’s house in North Chennai from Hyderabad, where he was nabbed by the police. Earlier his name was also mentioned as an accused in the letter written to the Union Culture Ministry by a student union of the girls' college of the Kalakshetra Foundation.

Student union’s complaint to the Culture Ministry

The students of the Rukmini Devi College of Fine Arts of the Kalakshetra Foundation located in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai had shot a letter to the Ministry of Culture demanding action against the Director and the Head of the Dance department of the institution. The letter informed about the formation of the student union on March 30 with Jisma KK and Sakthi Shivani appointed as President and Secretary respectively. The recognition of the union was also demanded by the student body.

“We write to you as this institution is under your Ministry's direct management. These incidents pertain to instances of decades of sexual abuse and allegations by current and former students. These instances involve several serving male teachers at the institution, one of whom has been here for close to two decades", reads the letter. The names of Assistant Professor Hari Padman, and Repertory artists Sanjit Lal, Sai Krishnan and Sreenath were mentioned in the demand letter to the Union Culture Ministry. It was further brought to the notice of the Ministry that the students had to also face body shaming, verbal abuse, and casteist remarks by the serving director Revathi Ramachandran and Head of the Dance Department, Dr Jyotsna Menon.

Apart from the allegations the Union also asked for a reconstitution of the internal complaints committee (IC), wherein the governing board should consult the union before appointing an external member to the committee. The IC should also have a student representative appointed internally by the student body, the letter demanded. It was also mentioned the sit-in protests will continue until their demands aren’t met.

