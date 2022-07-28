Kalamassery Bus-burning Case: NIA Special Court In Kerala Convicts 3 Accused Persons

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Special Court Ernakulam on July 28 convicted three accused in the Kalamassery bus-burning case in Kerala. According to the official document, the quantum of punishment would be pronounced on August 1.

As per the document, the accused have been identified as Thadiyantavida Nazeer, Sabir Buhari and Thajudin. The NIA court has convicted them under IPC Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 121A (conspiracy to commit offences punishable by section 121) and UA(P) Act Sections 16 (1) (b) (related to terrorist act) and 18 (conspiracy).

It was also revealed that the investigation had established that the accused had entered into a criminal conspiracy in the first week of September 2005 to "wage war, to strike terror and damage government property in retaliation to the continued detention of Abdul Nazar Madani '' who is the chairman of People's Democratic Party (PDP), who was detained in Coimbatore jail in connection with the 1998 bomb blasts case.

Further, the NIA court said that the accused had assembled at the Aluva Masjid on September 8, 2005, to "chalk out their plan at the instance and instigation of accused Majid Parambai and Madani's wife Sufia, to set fire to the Tamil Nadu government-owned bus."

It was also reported that the NIA in its chargesheet had named 13 accused persons. The chargesheet was filed after almost five years of the incident, on December 17, 2010.

One accused arrested in 2021

Years after the Kalamassery bus-burning case of Kerala occurred, it was in July 2021 that one of the accused named KA Anoop was sentenced by the NIA court to six years of rigorous imprisonment and was fined Rs 1,60,000. The accused, KA Anoop of Ernakulam, reportedly fled the country after committing the crime in 2005. However, he was arrested in April 2016.

Image: Unsplash, Representative