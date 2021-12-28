Kalicharan Maharaj Insults Mahatma Gandhi Again; Says 'Ready To Die For Speaking Truth'

Amid the furore over his insults on Mahatma Gandhi, Kalicharan Maharaj took to his Youtube channel on Tuesday, to insult the Father of the nation again. In his 8-minute video, the Akola-based godman once again claimed that he hated Gandhi and offered his salutations to his assassin Nathuram Godse. An FIR has been registered at Tikrapara police station on the complaint of Pramod Dubey against Kalicharan Maharaj for his abuse against Gandhi.

Kalicharan Maharaj insults Gandhi again

"Due to Gandhi, Sardar Patel did not become PM. If he was PM, India would have become a bigger power than America. Gandhi also promoted dynasty politics and did not stop the hanging of Bhagat Singh," fumed Kalicharan.

Continuing to rant, he opined that Gandhi was not the Father of the nation and that Chhatrapati Shivaji, Rana Pratap or Sardar Patel should have been the 'Rashtra Pita' as they worked to unite the nation. He accused Gandhi of allowing the partition of India in 1947. "If I am to be punished for telling the truth, let me be hanged for it," he concluded.

Dharam Sansad in Raipur abuses Gandhi

In the Dharam Sansad in Raipur, Akola-based Kalicharan Maharaj claimed that Muslims captured Pakistan and Bangladesh via politcs and were aided by 'Maha Harami' Gandhi. Thanking Godse, Kalicharan blames the administration for being mere puppets (of the Muslims). He also stated that Hindus were not prepared to do riots as police were slaves of the administration, govts, politicians.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. That 'Maha harami' Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse ji fro klling him. Oppression is necessary to control these people (Muslims), otherwise, they become cancer," said Kalicharan.

He added, "No one is telling you to do riots. You are not prepared, Muslims are very well-prepared. Even police warn us not to take out saffron rallies in Muslim areas. Police are slaves of administration, administration are slaves of govt, govt are slaves of politicians".

Aggrieved at Kalicharan's blatantly communal speech, another Hindu leader Mahant Ram Sunder Das boycotted the event, walking off the stage. Questioning the audience as to why they clapped for Kalicharan's speech, has asked 'Was Gandhi really a traitor?' to low murmurs of 'No'. Stating that this was not the agenda of Dharam Sansad, he distanced himself from the event. Most politicians have condemned the hate speech.