Kalicharan Maharaj Sent To 14-day Custody After Arrest For Remarks Against Mahatma Gandhi

A Magistrate court on Friday remanded Hindu seer Kalicharan who made derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi to judicial custody till January 13.

Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested by the Chhattisgarh police from neighbouring Madhya Pradesh, four days after an FIR was registered under IPC Sections 505(2) and 294 against him. During the investigation and on the basis of evidence, sections 153 A (1) (A), 153 B (1) (A), 295 A, 505 (1) (B) were also included. Thereafter, he was produced in a Raipur court that had remanded him to 2-day judicial custody. However, before the completion of the 2 days, he was produced again, and this time remanded to 14-day judicial custody.

As per reports, his lawyer has already moved the District and Session Courts for bail. The hearing for the same is scheduled for January 3.

War of words Between Chhattisgarh & Madhya Pradesh government

Post the arrest of Kalicharan, a war of words has broken out between the governments of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The Madhya Pradesh government has stated that Chhattisgarh's Congress govt has violated the interstate protocols by arresting Kalicharan Maharaj without prior information. In retaliation, the Chattisgarh government has asked why its Madhya Pradesh counterpart was unhappy with the arrest made by the police of "someone who spoke against the Father of the Nation- Mahatma Gandhi".

As per sources, besides Chhattisgarh, Kalicharan is also facing charges in Maharashtra over his alleged comments. Speaking on the same, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said the state police will take custody of Kalicharan Maharaj, and he will be investigated for the case registered against him.

Kalicharan Maharaj's controversial statements

Invited to deliver a speech at a Dharam Sansad held in Raipur last week, Kalicharan Maharaj downgraded Mahatma Gandhi and hailed Nathuram Godse for killing him. He claimed that it was Gandhi who had aided Muslims to capture countries like Pakistan and Bangladesh through politics.

"Islam captured nation via politics. They captured Pakistan and Bangladesh in front of our eyes. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi destroyed everything. My salutations to Nathuram Godse Ji for killing him," Kalicharan Maharaj said, adding that oppression by Hindus is necessary to control Muslims otherwise they become "cancer".