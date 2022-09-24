'Kalin Nagari' All Set To Host 4-day International Carpet Fair From October 15-18

Carpet traders of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, popularly known as "kalin nagri" for its exquisite weaving skills, are gearing up for a four-day international carpet fair to be held from October 15-18.

Weavers, exporters, and all other stakeholders, anxiously waiting for a revival of the industry after the Covid pandemic, are expecting to book a handful of overseas shipment orders during the fair to be held in this town for the first time.

Organised by the Carpet Export Promotion Council under the Union textile ministry, the biannual fair was earlier held either in New Delhi or Varanasi.

The fair is scheduled to be held at Bhadohi, less than 50 kilometers from Varanasi, from October 15-18, officials said.

Carpet Export Promotion Council chairman Umar Hameed told PTI that the council has sent invitations to 350 importers from 60 countries.

"Almost 300 importers have already registered for attending the fair. The importers who are coming are primarily from countries, including America, Australia, Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and Italy," he said.

Haji Jalil Ahmed (91), a carpet manufacturer and exporter who has been actively involved in organising carpet fairs for a long time, said, "The fair was first organised in Delhi 35 years ago. It has come a long way since then and is now being organised at Bhadohi. The medium and small traders of the district will benefit most from the trade fair." General Manager of the All India Carpet Manufacturers' Union Aslam Mahboob said that the state government has taken several steps to facilitate the carpet fair in Bhadohi, which is well-connected with the Varanasi airport.

"Foreign importers will be able to reach the fair spot in 30 minutes after landing at Varanasi airport," Mahboob said.

District Magistrate Anil Kumar said preparations for the fair are in full swing and all aspects of the event are being looked into.

Talking about the hand-woven carpets made in Bhadohi, Ahmed said, "The technique of carpet making came to Bhadohi from Iran. The carpets made here cannot be copied and the cost is also less, which are the reasons behind its popularity." Bhadohi carpet has received the GI (Geographical Indicator) tag and the state has also included it in the Centre's ambitious One District One Product scheme.

Bhadohi Assistant Commissioner (industries) Umesh Chandra Verma said that the state government is providing financial assistance under the ODOP scheme to boost carpet manufacturing in the district.

Meanwhile, local traders are busy preparing display samples with a wide range of designs to attract foreign buyers.

Shafqat Imam Siddique, a young carpet manufacturer, and exporter, said. "We have started making sample designs to be displayed in the fair for the foreign importers coming to attend the fair." Along with manufacturers and exporters, those involved in cleaning, furnishing, packaging, and transportation are also elated with the possibilities the fair is expected to bring along for them.

Vinay Kumar Yadav, a carpet weaver, said, "Almost all manufacturers in the city are busy making samples to be presented in the fair for the last two months. I hope that the order received during the fair will help to mitigate the issues of weavers and pave the way for a change in their lives."