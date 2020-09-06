NDA Exams: Kalka-Shimla Heritage Train Plys With Only Two Candidates

On Sunday, The Kalka-Shimla heritage line on Sunday resumed services after five months with two special passengers. The train from Solan to Shimla carried two candidates who were appearing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) exams today.

Amar Singh Thakur, Chief Commercial Inspector of the Kalka-Shimla railway spoke to ANI and said that special train has been started amid the COVID-19 pandemic to provide transportation to the candidates appearing in the National Defense Academy (NDA) examination. He further said that the train would return in the evening with the possibility of more travellers.

"This special train has been started amid COVID-19 pandemic to provide transportation to the candidates appearing in the National Defense Academy (NDA) examination of India which are being conducted by the Union Public Service Commission Examination across India," he said.

"Covering the distance of 47 kilometres, two passengers travelled in this train this morning. The same train would return back in the evening and we are expecting more travellers. This train has the capacity of 248 passengers," he added.

Earlier, the Central Railways on Friday announced that it will run more special trains for aspirants of National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) exams on from September 4 to 6. As per the official statement, the special train would make two trips, except for the CSMT-Sawantwadi Road special train, of which four services will be operated, it said in a statement.

The ministry also urged passengers to adhere to the Centre’s norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during the boarding, travel and at the destination. These special trains will run between Solapur-Mumbai, Pune-Mumbai, Ahmednagar-Mumbai, Nashik Road-Mumbai, Bhusaval- Mumbai, Mumbai-Sawantwadi Road, Pune-Hyderabad, Kolhapur- Nagpur, Pune-Nagpur and Mumbai-Nagpur.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently released the details about the UPSC NDA exam and Naval Academy exam. The UPSC notification which was released on June 16, 2020, said that the UPSC NDA exam and Naval academy exam will be held on September 6, 2020. The exam was earlier scheduled to happen on April 19, 2020, but it was delayed because of the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown in the country.

(with inputs from ANI)