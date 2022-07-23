Kallakurichi Student Death: Family Performs Final Rites Of Deceased 17-year-old Girl

The mortal remain of the deceased class 12 girl who allegedly killed herself after she reportedly suffered harassment from two teachers of her school in Tamil Naadu's Kallakurichi was taken for the final rites in Veppur on Saturday as her parents and family members bid an emotional bid adieu to their daughter. Locals who gathered in hundreds, bereaved her loss as the final rites were performed after her body reached her native village in the Cuddalore district on Saturday.

Notably, the body of the deceased was taken for the final rites on a van that was decorated with flowers as several people walked alongside the vehicle. Her Police personnel were also deployed in the area to maintain the law and order situation. On Saturday, the body of the girl student was taken by her parents from the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital after the order of the Madras High Court which instructed them to collect the body no later than 11:00 AM on Saturday.

#LIVE | Kallakurichi student death: Family of Class 12 girl and locals bereave her loss as her body reaches her native village in Cuddalore district; last rites now underwayhttps://t.co/k00lO3LXv9 pic.twitter.com/0dhOqBrL2h — Republic (@republic) July 23, 2022

It is pertinent to mention that earlier on July 18, the Madras HC ordered a second autopsy of the girl who allegedly committed suicide after she was reportedly harassed by her teachers in Kallakurichi. After her death, violence broke out in the area resulting in vandalism wherein nearly 70 vehicles were torched and more than 108 people were injured.

Kallakurichi violence

On July 17, protests against the death of a class 12 girl student at a private school in Kallakurichi turned violent. Police personnel beefed up the security outside the school. The school was the epicentre of violence and vandalism as the enraged protestors pushed down barricades and stormed the premises of a school and set buses on fire. A police bus was also set ablaze. Several agitators also managed to reach the school terrace, vandalised the name board, and held banners seeking justice for the dead girl.

Kallakurichi student death

A 17-year-old student of class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead in the hostel premises on July 13. According to reports, the girl was suspected to have died by suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem investigation reportedly showed that she sustained injuries before her death. The police have opened a case and a probe is underway.