Kallakurichi Student Death: Heavy Security Outside Hospital; Parents To Collect Body Today

Heavy security has been deployed outside the Kallakurichi Government Medical College and Hospital where the body of the deceased class 12 girl will be handed to her parents on Saturday. Notably, this comes after Madras High Court on Friday ordered the family of the deceased girl to accept her body which is present in Tamil Nadu police custody.

The Tamil Nadu government asked the court to give instructions to the parents to collect the student's mortal remains and perform the last rites. The High Court Bench ordered the parents to collect the body no later than 11:00 AM Saturday, July 23. It is pertinent to mention that earlier on July 18, the Madras HC ordered a second autopsy of the girl who allegedly killed herself after she reportedly suffered harassment from two teachers of her school in Kallakurichi.

Kallakurichi, Tamil Nadu | Police personnel deployed outside Kallakurichi Govt Medical College & Hospital where the body of the deceased class 12th girl will be given to her parents, today



The death of the girl led to violence and vandalism at a school in Kallakurichi on July 17

It should be noted that after the death of the school girl in Kallakurichi, violence broke out in the area resulting in vandalism wherein nearly 70 vehicles were torched and more than 108 people were injured in the protests.

Kallakurichi violence

On July 17, protests against the death of a class 12 girl student at a private school in Kallakurichi turned violent. Police personnel beefed up the security outside the school. The school was the epicentre of violence and vandalism as the protestors pushed down barricades and stormed the premises of a school and set buses on fire. A police bus was also set ablaze. Several agitators also managed to reach the school terrace, vandalised the name board, and held banners seeking justice for the dead girl.

Following the violent protest, the Madras High Court on Monday took strong objections to the violent incidents and directed the state police chief to constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to identify the rioters and take stern action against them. As per Tamil Nadu Minister EV Velu, 278 people have been arrested for the violence, out of which, 22 were minors.

Kallakurichi student death

A 17-year-old student of class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead in the hostel premises on July 13. According to reports, the girl was suspected to have died by suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem investigation reportedly showed that she sustained injuries before her death. The police have opened a case and a probe is underway.

