Kallakurichi Student Death: NCPCR Finds 'lapses In Investigation'; Hostel Irregularities

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) visited the residence of the 17-year-old girl in Kallakurichi who allegedly committed suicide on July 17. Apart from speaking with her parents, the team of the organisation also met the officials who are investigating the case and visited the hostel where the incident took place.

The NCPCR officials found irregularities in the functioning of the hostel, negligence on the part of the authorities as well as lapses in the process of investigation. They stated that they will be reporting the matter to Central and state governments.

Joint team of NCPCR visits Kallakurichi girl's residence and hostel

The team concluded that the hostel was not registered and was being run without approval and the administration were negligent in inspecting.

“We have observed preliminary lapses in process of investigation, hostel was not registered, and was being run without approval, authorities were negligent in inspecting. We will compile observations & will submit them to central & state govt: Priyank Kanoongo, Chairperson, NCPCR.”

Deceased girl laid to rest

The parents of the girl bid her adieu on July 23 as her body was put to rest. The final rites were completed in Veppur. The locals, who were also present in hundreds, mourned the loss. They also got emotional witnessing the body which was brought in a van, decorated with flowers and walked alongside the vehicle.

Kallakurichi student death

On July 13, a 17-year-old girl studying in class 12 in Kallakurichi’s Chinnasalem was found dead on the hostel premises. The incident sparked off violence, in which 108 people got injured, and 70 vehicles were gutted. The premises was at the centre of the violence, where in spite of the deployment of the police personnel, protesters pushed down the barricades and vandalised property including vehicles. The Madras HC, on July 18, ordered a second autopsy in the case, which allegedly involved school teachers harassing the girl.

As per reports, the girl allegedly jumped to death from the top floor of the hostel in Kallakurichi. However, a post-mortem examination showed she had sustained injuries before death. It’s important to note that in the last two weeks in Tamil Nadu, a total of five teenage suicide cases have been reported.