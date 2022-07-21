Kallakurichi Student Death: TN Commission Conducts Enquiry, Says 'hostel Not Registered'

The hostel in Tamil Nadu's (TN) Kallakurichi, which has been embroiled in a controversy following the death of a class 12th student, operated without a license and wasn't registered under the Hostels Act, as per the TN State Commission for Protection of Child Rights. Notably, after a 17-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide at the hostel on July 13, violence erupted in the area, in which 70 vehicles were burnt, injuring 108 people. Over 278 people were arrested including 22 minors.

As per ANI, Saranya Jayakumar, Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights, said, "Conducted a detailed inquiry. The hostel didn't have a license, wasn't registered under Hostels Act. We've been told that some 24 girls & 83 boys were lodged there."

State minister EV Velu orders investigation following the high court order

TN Minister for Public Works and Highways, while talking to the media, said he has issued instructions on forming a team and ordered an investigation into the incident as per the order of the HC. "CM has called officials to make a team and probe the violence as per High Court's orders. Few petitions have also been received from parents requesting to open school soon. We will take this to the CM. Only after completing the investigation can we say who or which organisation is the reason for this violence. So far, 278 people arrested. Around 22 are minors. We won't indulge in any politics on this. We will arrest all accused."

Girl's father moves Supreme Court

After the first post-mortem report hinted at the deceased girl sustaining injuries before her death, the girl's father filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court seeking the inclusion of a medical expert of their choice in the team conducting the re-postmortem examination. However, the court refused to entertain the plea and urged the girl's parents to approach the Madras High Court, which had ordered the re-post-mortem.

Alleged suicide of 17-year-old girl in a hostel in Kallakurichi and the public outcry

A 17-year-old student of class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead in the hostel premises on July 13. According to reports, the girl was suspected to have died by suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem investigation reportedly showed that she sustained injuries before her death. The police have opened a case and a probe is underway.