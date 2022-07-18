Kallakurichi Violence: TN Govt Officials Visit Vandalised ECR School After Student's Death

Amid widespread protests in connection with the Kallakurichi alleged suicide case in Tamil Nadu, officials of the PWD and RTO departments visited the Sakthi International ECR School on Monday. The visit came a day after parents and protesters rampaged through the school premises in the aftermath of the 17-year-old's death. Violence also erupted in the Kallakurichi district on Sunday, July 17, demanding justice for the girl student. The demonstrators set buses ablaze and also indulged in stone pelting. Cops opened fire in the air to restrain the violent mobs.

Speaking to Republic TV, Tamil Nadu BJP Secretary SG Suryah stated that the violence was a result of the MK Stalin government's lack of a strong response regarding the matter. "Today, the state government has woken up, there has been an arrest of the school management, etc. The question is why the situation came to this. Like the Lavanya case, the initial response to those seeking justice was poor. Because the government failed to react, you have schools burning. This is an absolute failure of law and order and mob culture is now spreading," he said. Suryah also slammed the silence of the Tamil Nadu Education Minister in the matter.

TN school allegedly commits suicide

A 17-year-old Class 12 student, studying in a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead on Wednesday in her hostel premises. The girl was suspected to have allegedly ended her life by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem report reportedly indicated that she sustained injuries before her death.

The parents, relatives, and people belonging to the girl's village Periyanesalur have been staging protests and seeking action against the school authorities. According to Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu, 3 people have been arrested for failing to maintain safety at the school hostel. Security has also been tightened outside the school owing to the violence that erupted on Sunday and the case has been transferred to Crime Investigation Department (CBCID).

Reacting to the Kallakurichi violence, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, "At the conclusion of the ongoing police investigation into the student's death, the culprits will surely be punished," he said. CM Stalin also ordered the Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to go to the district and requested the public to keep calm and trust the government's actions.