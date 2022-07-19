Kallakuruchi Violence: Tamil Nadu Govt Transfers SP, District Collector As Probe Continues

Amid major violence in connection with the alleged suicide case in Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi, Superintendent of Police S. Selvakumar was, on Tuesday, transferred by the state government. He has been replaced by Triplicane DC Pakalavan. Kallakurichi Collector PN Sridhar was also transferred and replaced by IAS Sravan Kumar Jatavath. This comes a day after state minister EV Velu informed that more than 108 people have been injured in the protests and 278 people, including 22 minors, have been arrested.

Earlier in the day, five people from the school administration were arrested in connection with the 17-year-old-girl's death. The School Secretary Shanthi, Principal Shiva Sankaran, school correspondent Ravikumar, and two teachers have been sent to a 15-day-remand.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has refused to hear the Kallakurichi school girl's father's plea seeking an interim stay on the re-postmortem ordered by the Madras High Court. The apex court agreed to hear the girl's family's plea on Wednesday instead. The deceased girl's father on Tuesday approached the top court seeking an urgent hearing of a petition to include a medical expert of their choice in the team which will conduct the re-postmortem. The initial post-mortem report had revealed that the girl sustained injuries before her death. Following this, the girl's father filed a writ petition before the court seeking a second postmortem examination as he suspects it to be a murder.

Kallakurichi violence: Tamil Nadu minister says 278 arrested

EV Velu, on Monday, informed that more than 108 people have been injured in the protests and nearly 70 vehicles were torched. Velu also said that 278 people have been arrested for the violence, out of which, 22 were minors.

Speaking to the media, the minister said, "CM has called officials to make a team & probe the violence as per High Court's orders. Few petitions have also been received from parents requesting to open school soon. We will take this to the CM. Only after completing the investigation can we say who or which organization is the reason for this violence. So far, 278 people arrested. Around 22 are minors. We won't indulge in any politics on this. We will arrest all accused."

A 17-year-old student of class 12 of a private residential school in Chinnasalem, was found dead in the hostel premises on Wednesday. According to reports, the girl was suspected to have died by suicide by leaping to the ground from the top floor. However, a postmortem investigation reportedly showed that she sustained injuries before her death. The police have opened a case and a probe is underway.