Kalyan Singh Laid To Rest At Bulandshahr; UP CM Yogi, Rajnath Singh Pay Last Respects

The last rites of Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh were performed on Monday at Rajghat in Narora of the Bulandshahr district with full state honours. Incumbent UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Dinesh Sharma, and Keshav Prasad Maurya paid their last respects at the funeral procession. Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Rajnath Singh among others were also seen paying floral tributes to the senior BJP leader.

The mortal remains of Kalyan Singh, which were kept at the Ahilya Bai Holkar stadium, Aligarh, were taken to his native village Madholi this morning and from there were taken to Rajghat in Narora.

Singh, who was Former Rajasthan Governor, died at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday night. He was 89.

Amit Shah pays respects to Kalyan Singh

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday paid tributes to Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, calling the death of the BJP stalwart a "big loss" for the party. "With the death of Kalyan Singhji, the BJP has lost a stalwart. It is a big loss for the party. The void created by Kalyan Singh's death is difficult to fill for a long time," Shah told reporters.

On Sunday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while paying homage, described Singh as "a true son of Bharat Mata". He said that the BJP veteran would be considered among those leaders of his generation who had deeply impacted the Indian politics of his era.

On Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP Chief JP Nadda and other leaders paid tributes to Singh in Lucknow.

A Lodhi leader, he was instrumental in the rise of the BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh in the 1990s. He is survived by his wife, Ramvati Devi, and son, Rajveer Singh, who is the Lok Sabha MP from Etah, and grandson, Sandeep Singh, who is the Minister of State for finance, technical education, and medical education in Uttar Pradesh.