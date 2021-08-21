Kalyan Singh Passes Away; Senior BJP Leaders Condole Former UP CM's Demise

Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Lucknow. As per the ANI report, 89-year-old Kalyan Singh, a two-time member of Parliament, passed away due to sepsis and multi-organ failure. On Friday, Kalyan Singh's health deteriorated, and he was placed on dialysis, according to the hospital.

Kalyan Singh was admitted to SGPGI on July 4 in the Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. Since then, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have paid visits to Singh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously inquired about Singh's well-being. PM Modi also spoke with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, requesting that he guarantee that Kalyan Singh receives the finest care possible.

Condolence messages pour in

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, on his Twitter handle, stated that he has lost his 'elder brother' whose absence cannot be ever filled. Singh also prayed for Kalyan Singh's family.

श्री कल्याण सिंह जी के निधन से मैंने अपना बड़ा भाई और साथी खोया है। उनके निधन से आई रिक्तता की भरपाई लगभग असम्भव है। ईश्वर उनके शोक संतप्त परिवार को दुःख की इस कठिन घड़ी में धैर्य और संबल प्रदान करे। ओम शान्ति! — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 21, 2021

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on his Twitter wrote that he is deeply sad after the demise of Kalyan Singh as he played a major role in establishing BJP and 'Sangh Pariwar' in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

हमारे वरिष्ठ नेता आदरणीय कल्याण सिंह जी के निधन का समाचार सुनकर अत्यंत व्यथित हूं। जनसंघ और भाजपा को उत्तर प्रदेश में खड़ा करने में कल्याण सिंह जी का सबसे महत्वपूर्ण योगदान रहा है। — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 21, 2021

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla wrote, "With the passing away of Kalyan Singh ji, today we have lost such a great personality who left an indelible mark at the national level with his political acumen, administrative experience, and development oriented approach."

कल्याण सिंह जी के निधन से आज हमने एक ऐसा विराट व्यक्तित्व खो दिया जिसने अपने राजनीतिक कौशल, प्रशासकीय अनुभव और विकासोन्मुखी दृष्टिकोण से राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर एक अमिट छाप छोड़ी। वे वंचित वर्ग के उत्थान और सभी वर्गों के कल्याण को समर्पित रहे। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें। — Om Birla (@ombirlakota) August 21, 2021

Deputy Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya also took to his Twitter handle and paid his tribute to the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. "Respected Shri Kalyan Singh, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and outgoing Governor of Rajasthan and the guide and inspiration of all our workers. A heartfelt tribute to him on his death. His death is an irreparable loss to Indian politics and BJP," wrote Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Image Credits: PTI