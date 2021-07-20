Kalyan Singh Placed On Non-invasive Ventilation As Former UP CM's Condition deteriorates

Kalyan Singh, the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and Governor of Rajasthan is currently in poor health. He was kept on a non-invasive ventilator after suffering from breathing problems, according to a health advisory post on Tuesday morning, July 20. All aspects of his health are being closely monitored by the senior faculty of Critical Care Medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology, and endocrinology.

Former UP CM Kalyan Singh's condition 'unstable'

A statement issued by the hospital read, "Kalyan Singh ji's health status is unstable. His clinical parameters are being closely monitored by expert consultants. He has been put on non-invasive ventilation due to respiratory worsening."

A course of antibiotics and antifungal drugs has been initiated for the treatment of sepsis in Singh's blood, according to the report. The former Chief Minister's health is being closely monitored by senior doctors from the PCM, Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology, and Endocrinology departments. Professor RK Dhiman, the director of the SGPGI, is also keeping an eye on his progress.

Former UP CM put on non-invasive ventilation

The hospital bulletin, in a statement, said, "The senior faculty of critical care medicine (CCM), cardiology, nephrology, neurology and endocrinology are keeping a close watch on all the aspects related to his (Kalyan Singh's) health."

Kalyan Singh's oxygen therapy began on Monday evening after he complained of breathing difficulties. Singh, 89, was taken to SGPGI on July 4 due to infection and unconsciousness. He had previously been treated at Lucknow's Ram Manohar Lohia Medical Institute.

Ministers paid visit

Earlier this week, when former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences, the doctors said that his condition is better and he is showing signs of improvement. Smriti Irani, the Minister for Women and Child Development, paid a visit to SGPGI to meet Singh, last week. According to the bulletin, he appeared to be at ease when conversing with the minister. On Sunday night, Suresh Khanna, the UP Minister for Medical Education, Finance, and Parliamentary Affairs, paid a visit to the hospital to meet Singh.

(with inputs from ANI/ PTI)

Picture Credit: PTI