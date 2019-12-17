MNM Chief Kamal Haasan Files Petition In SC Challenging CAA; Says 'Democracy In ICU'

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader Kamal Haasan challenged the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the Supreme Court on Monday, December 16, calling it "State terrorism". In a press conference organised later in the evening, he declared that the party's General Secretary AG Mourya had filed a petition in the Supreme Court to fight against the CAA, which has sparked massive protests and violence across the country. In his statement, the party chief said, "MNM will leave no stone unturned in seeking every possible course to put an end to the CAA".

'When questions are stifled Democracy is in ICU'

Read | Kamal Haasan’s MNM moves SC as 'last resort', says 'govt unperturbed by people's opposition'

Launching scathing attacks on the BJP, he opined, "The government's answer to protests and questions over the law is tear gas and assault. The ruling party in the State (AIADMK) are obedient to their "masters" when all of this is unfolding".

Kamal Haasan further questioned the urgency of bringing in the CAA and questioned the BJP why it has not included the Hindu Tamils of Sri Lanka if the Bill was indeed supposed to grant citizenship to minorities facing persecution. When asked whether he reached out to the State leaders about his concern, he said:

"After repeated attempts through, letters, phone calls and even sending them videos seeking clarification on the State government's decision, it appears to have fallen on deaf ears, as nobody has responded". He further derided the AIADMK leaders saying, "maybe they're too busy for all this".

Read | IISC students stage sit-in protests on campus against CAA

'Politics is omnipresent, take cognisance': Kamal Haasan

Talking about the Jamia protests, the veteran actor retorted that "It is unfortunate that those in power are stooping to such a low. The youth will have to be politically aware and be more actively involved in politics, there's nothing wrong with it. Politics is omnipresent in their lives and they must understand it and continue asking questions". Kamal Haasan noted that the Centre's ways of blocking protests and stifling democracy is misleading and dangerous and could put the nation in an ICU.

Statewide protests breaking out in Tamil Nadu led by DMK Chief MK Stalin

DMK President MK Stalin along with party workers staged a protest on Tuesday, December 17, condemning the newly passed controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) last week. Calling for a state-wide protest, the party supremo urged all party members to participate against the Centre's decision to implement CAA. In a speech that lasted over 20 minutes, Stalin launched scathing attacks on the BJP and questioned the real "motives" behind the Bill, calling it "ghastly" and "unconstitutional".

Read | DMK Chief MK Stalin leads statewide protests against CAA in Tamil Nadu

CAB 2019, was passed by the Lok Sabha first on Monday, December 9 and then by the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, December 11. Notably, the citizenship law will grant Indian citizenship to immigrants of faiths other than Islam from the three neighbouring countries (Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan) on the ground that they came to India due to religious persecution because they are minorities.

Read | After 12-hr debate, Lok Sabha passes Citizenship Amendment Bill with 311 'Ayes', 80 'Noes'