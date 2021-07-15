Kamal Haasan Interacts With Olympics-bound Athletes, Calls Them 'real Universal Heroes'

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with India’s Olympic-bound athletes, now Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Chief Kamal Haasan spoke to the athletes of Tamil Nadu who will be representing India in the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics 2020. He interacted with the athletes on various topics addressing each one of them.

Kamal Hassan speaks to Olympics-bound athletes

Taking to his Twitter handle, the MNM President Kamal Haasan shared a screenshot from the video interaction with the athletes. Kamal Hassan during the interaction hailed the athletes for performing well and representing the country in upcoming Tokyo Olympics. He also wished them good luck for their Olympic journey.

According to a press release issued by Makkal Needhi Maiam, Haasan held the athletes as the "true wealth of India" and said it was his duty to celebrate them. He further exhorted them to pass on the knowledge that they have acquired from their teachers to up-and-coming athletes.

He also motivated the athletes and called them "real universal heroes" for giving outstanding performance despite being from a financially weak background. The athletes who were present at the conference included Mr. Arokia Rajiv (4x400m men’s relay), Mr. Naganathan Pandi, (4x400m men’s relay) Ms. Revathi Veeramani, Ms. Subha Venkatesan, (4x400m mixed relay category), and Ms. Dhanalakshmi Sekhar (4x400m mixed relay category).

He said, "Cinema fans affectionately called me Ulaganayagan, but in reality, it is you who deserve the title. You have the distinction of making the world sit up and take notice of your achievements. Even the greatest of empires last no more than 500 years; poverty, too, is similarly impermanent. If those with talent set their minds to it, they can chase away poverty in no time. I am sure you are going to do that."

PM Modi's interaction with the athletes

Earlier on Tuesday, July 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the Indian athletes and motivated them for their journey. PM Modi individually spoke to each one of them and asked about the struggles and challenges they have been facing. He spoke to them via video conferencing and applauded them.

Let us all #Cheer4India. Interacting with our Tokyo Olympics contingent. https://t.co/aJhbHIYRpr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2021

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympics 2020 has been scheduled under a state of emergency in Japan without any viewers. The event will start from Friday, July 23 and will continue till August 8.