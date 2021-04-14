Kamal Haasan Invokes BR Ambedkar's 'bad Enforcers Of Constitution' Quote; Seeks Support

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan paid tribute to the architect of India's Constitution BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary on Wednesday and vowed to stand up against the 'bad enforcers of law'. Sharing a quote of Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar on the Constitution being good or bad depending on those who implemented it, Kamal Haasan claimed that he would raise his voice against the implementers. "However good a Constitution may be, it is sure to turn out bad because those who are called to work it, happen to be a bad lot. However bad a Constitution may be, it may turn out to be good if those who are called to work it, happen to be a good lot", wrote Kamal Haasan on Twitter quoting BR Ambedkar from one of his speeches as he paid tribute on Ambedkar Jayanti. Apart from Kamal Haasan, other leaders including DMK supremo MK Stalin paid floral tribute to BR Ambedkar on Wednesday.

Kamal Haasan pays tribute to BR Ambedkar

‘à®…à®°à®šà®¿à®¯à®²à¯ à®šà®¾à®šà®©à®®à¯ à®¨à®²à¯à®²à®¤à®¾à®• à®‡à®°à¯à®¨à¯à®¤à®¾à®²à¯à®®à¯ à®…à®®à®²à¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®ªà®µà®°à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®¨à®²à¯à®²à®µà®°à¯à®•à®³à¯ à®‡à®²à¯à®²à¯ˆà®¯à¯†à®©à®¿à®²à¯ à®šà®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà®™à¯à®•à®³à¯à®®à¯ à®®à¯‹à®šà®®à®¾à®•à®¿à®µà®¿à®Ÿà¯à®®à¯’ à®Žà®©à¯à®±à¯ à®¤à¯€à®°à¯à®•à¯à®•à®¤à®°à®¿à®šà®©à®¤à¯à®¤à¯‹à®Ÿà¯ à®šà¯Šà®©à¯à®© à®šà®Ÿà¯à®Ÿà®®à¯‡à®¤à¯ˆ à®ªà®¾à®ªà®¾ à®šà®¾à®•à¯‡à®ªà¯ à®…à®®à¯à®ªà¯‡à®¤à¯à®•à®°à®¿à®©à¯ à®ªà®¿à®±à®¨à¯à®¤ à®¤à®¿à®©à®®à¯ à®‡à®©à¯à®±à¯. à®…à®®à®²à¯à®ªà®Ÿà¯à®¤à¯à®¤à¯à®ªà®µà®°à¯à®•à®³à¯ˆ à®¨à¯‹à®•à¯à®•à®¿à®•à¯ à®•à¯à®°à®²à¯†à®´à¯à®ªà¯à®ªà¯à®µà¯‹à®®à¯. — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) April 14, 2021

Ambedkar painting vandalised in Krishnagiri

Tension prevailed in Tamil Nadu's Krishnagiri district after miscreants smeared paintings of Periyar and BR Ambedkar with cow dung on Monday night. As per reports, a wall painted with Ambedkar & Periyar's image in Ambedkar Colony was smeared with cow dung and was spotted by the residents on Tuesday morning. The Krishnagiri Police are yet to find those responsible for the even though an investigation and enquiry is underway, as per sources.

PM Modi pays tribute to BR Ambedkar

Paying tributes to BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that his struggle to bring the deprived sections of society into the mainstream will remain an example for every generation. "I bow to the great Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on Ambedkar Jayanti," Modi tweeted. A key architect of India's constitution, Ambedkar is an icon for many Indians, especially Dalits, for his relentless work for social reforms and empowerment of the disadvantaged sections of society. He was born in 1891 and was India's first law minister. He was given Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour, in 1990. Other Union Ministers also paid tribute to the architect of the Indian constitution on Ambedkar Jayanti.