Kamal Haasan Starts Language Row Again, Says ‘not Blocking Hindi But Tamil Must Flourish’

In a U-turn from his previous statements, Makkal Needi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan once again triggered the language debate in Tamil Nadu stating that he was not 'against Hindi', but only wanted 'Tamil to flourish.'

"Back then, I didn't know I would act in Hindi films. In the political scenario back then, I felt it was appropriate, but today, this is how I feel. I'm not calling for blocking Hindi, but Tamil must flourish. In this day and age, Tamil must flourish, Now is the time for me to say this."

Kamal Haasan questions PM Modi

This is not the first time Haasan has used the language row in Dravidian politics. Last week, he had launched an attack on PM Modi and questioned the sudden increase in his affection for the Tamil language. This, after PM Modi said that he 'regrets' missing out on learning Tamil during his years as Gujarat CM and India's PM. Addressing a rally, Kamal Haasan said, "Tamils are not for sale, their votes are also not for sale".

He had previously hit out at the Centre’s ‘One Nation, One Language’ proposal, saying, "One nation, One language, one chapati, one jibba, and finally, one PM, we can't keep looking at them breaking our togetherness definitely we, in Tamil Nadu won't allow. This 'one' word rule, whichever it starts, starts by seeing one rule, which at any gap it finds, snakes it, cutting out democracy. We must nip it in the bud.”

Kamal Haasan's political stint with MNM

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018 and had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections where he failed to open his party's account. This was followed by his abysmal performance in the Tamil Nadu by-polls, where he lost all 36 seats that he contested.

Fearing a repeat of his Lok Sabha performance, Kamal Haasan offered to 'shed his ego' and enter into an alliance with Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth. However, his plans were put on hold with Rajinikanth's dramatic exit from politics.

Most recently, Kamal Haasan revealed that MNM had received an invite from the DMK for forming an alliance. Sending an emissary does not count," he said, adding that he would only consider the offer if it came from the party's high command. He is also reportedly in talks with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but there has been no word on it so far.

With BJP solidifying its state alliance with ruling AIADMK and DMK chief MK Stalin eyeing his maiden CM term, assembly elections in Tamil Nadu will be conducted from April 6. The 234 seats in the state would go to polls in a single-phase and the result will be announced on May 2.

