Kamal Haasan To Campaign For DMK Front Candidate Elangovan In Erode East Assembly Bypoll

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan who had announced support for the DMK front candidate for the Erode (East) assembly bypoll, said he will be campaigning for the CM MK Stalin-led Secular Progressive Alliance on Sunday.

Taking to his Twitter, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said, "I am coming to Erode this evening to collect votes for the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led Secular Progressive Alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan in the Erode East by-election. Let's unite against sectarianism and show victor." According to the MNM, the actor-politician will be holding campaign meetings in five locations on Sunday, asking for votes for the DMK-led alliance candidate. Congress leader Elangovan has been fielded as a candidate for the CM Stalin-headed Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) for the Erode (East) bypoll.

Notably, Haasan's support for the SPA marks a change in his party's stance as for the first time the MNM is backing another political party in an electoral fight since it was founded in 2018. It is pertinent to mention that recently the MNM chief participated in Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, following which he announced his support to the grand-old-party's candidate.

BJP extends support to AIADMK candidate

On February 7, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced its support for AIADMK candidate KS Thennarasu for the Erode bypoll. Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai made the announcement urging party leaders and workers to "work hard" for the alliance's success.

Notably, due to the ongoing tussle between the Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) and O Panneerselvam (OPS) factions in the AIADMK, both camps had fielded candidates for the Erode bypolls. Later, however, the OPS faction withdrew its candidate Senthil Murugan from the bypoll.

Annamalai extended his gratitude to EPS for putting forward a "legitimate AIADMK candidate". He also thanked OPS for withdrawing his candidate from the bypoll, considering the common interest and the benefit of the alliance.

The bypoll on the Erode (East) assembly seat will be held on February 27 between SPA candidate EVKS Elangovan and NDA candidate KS Thennarasu. The results of the bypoll will be declared on March 2.