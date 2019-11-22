Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Friday successfully underwent a surgery for removal of an implant placed in his right leg, the party said.

Kamal Haasan undergoes surgery

The 65-year old actor-politician suffered a compound fracture in 2016 and the implant placed then was removed and he is now recuperating, a MNM release said. Haasan's party had on Thursday said the removal of the implant was postponed for quite some time in view of his commitments in politics and film industry.

The chief of the fledgling MNM will be taking a break for a few weeks to "physically recoup," the party said. Kamal Haasan launched his political party in February 2018 and since then has been active in politics and is now shooting for his upcoming flick, "Indian 2" by director Shankar.

Kamal Haasan-Rajinikanth hint at Alliance

Earlier on November 19, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan stated that he is willing to ally with Rajnikanth for the welfare of the state. The development follows as a major statement by Haasan after he said that he would not ally with him ''if his colour was saffron." Almost a week ago, Rajnikanth in an event had distanced himself from the BJP, saying they are trying to colour him "saffron." Speaking at an event on Tuesday, Haasan said:

"If there is necessary then for the betterment of Tamil Nadu, we will join hands."

Since Rajnikanth announced his entry into politics, he is seen to be in alignment with the BJP because of his closeness to Ramkrishna Maths and mission. Haasan, on the other hand, since his entry into active politics has been known for his controversial statements and his stance over ''freedom of speech."

Kamal Hasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam

Launching his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018, Hasan had said that his party will fulfil the vacuum in Tamil politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands. The meaning, he explained was co-operation between the Southern states of India. In Lok Sabha elections, the party contested on 36 seats but did not win any seat.

