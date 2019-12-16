Kamal Haasan's Party MNM Opposes Citizenship (Amendment) Act In Supreme Court

Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has opposed the newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. This comes after the apex court made a few observations and the Chief Justice of India stated that rioting must stop immediately, and peace must be upheld. He also said that public property has been damaged in these protests which is why violence must end.

Other parties opposing CAA

Apart from MNM, other parties that have opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act include Congress, who knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the Act on Saturday. Congress’ lawmaker, TN Prathapan in his plea stated that the provision of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should be applied to all the victims of persecution who are in the territory of India. More than a dozen petitions challenging the legality of Act have already been filed in the apex court. The petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, two NGOs, Uttar Pradesh's Peace Party, among others.

AGP opposes CAA

BJP’s ally in Assam, Asom Gana Parishad party after voting in the favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in Parliament has now opposed the act. The key ally of BJP in the northeast held a meeting with the senior party leaders and announced their decision of not supporting the act on Saturday. According to media reports, the party is also likely to approach the Supreme Court against the new act.

CAA protest

The protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 took a violent turn in the national capital and other parts of country on Sunday. Students claimed that the police baton-charged them when they were holding a peaceful protest. Protestors torched several public buses and police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends' Colony near Jamia University during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act, leaving six cops and two firemen injured, officials said.

Some Congress leaders including Arvinder Singh Lovely, Choudhary Mateen Ahmed and Shoaib Iqbal reached friends colony police station to meet detained Jamia students. The clash erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia. After the clash a few students were detained, and the Delhi Minorities Commission issued an emergency order to the SHO Kalkaji Police Station to release the injured students of Jamia Millia Islamia University or to take them without any delay for treatment to a hospital.

Dr. Zafarul Islam Khan, chairperson of the Commission in the order, has also asked the police to file a compliance report by 3 pm today at Commission's office failing which will attract an appropriate action. Apart from this, Hundreds of AMU students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Police HQ raised slogans against PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Police. They clashed with police at the AMU campus gate; police use batons and tear-gas to disperse them.

