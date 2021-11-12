Kamal Hassan Reviews Waterlogging Situation In Chennai; Distributes Relief Materials

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan on Friday took stock of the waterlogging situation in Chennai's Thanthai Periyar Nagar in Tamil Nadu. The popular actor-director distributed relief materials among the affected in the area. Following his inspection, Hassan appealed to the state government to lay emphasis on the issue on a constant basis.

"Govt should work on waterlogging issue not on a yearly basis, but on a permanent basis," he said.

As many as 14 people have lost their lives in rain-battered Tamil Nadu in the past few days. The state capital Chennai has been witnessing incessant rain since Wednesday leading to severe waterlogging and flood-like situations. More than 75,000 police officials along with concerned personnel are up on their toes to help people affected.

As per reports, flood-hit-neighbourhood like Mudichur, Perungalathur, and Nandivaram-Guduvancherry resembled mini islands with minimal reach to essential needs. Power supply too was disconnected in the neighbourhoods, they said.

Chennai hit by incessant rains

The weather conditions came under the view of the formation of a depression over the Bay of Bengal causing heavy rainfall in the state and parts of Puducherry. The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) had on Thursday warned of extreme rainfall in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh issuing a "Red alert" for Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengelpet.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from their homes in Chennai, the state capital. Images shared on social media showed automobiles submerged in water, uprooted trees, and inhabitants being rescued on rubber boats in various parts of Chennai. Residents of the city are also wading through knee-deep water to obtain essentials.

Taking stock of the situation, and after holding a meeting with Ministers and state executives, Chief Minister MK Stalin has directed officials deputed to control rain-related matters, in various districts to expedite relief exercises while ensuring proper food and medical supply to the respective relief camps.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard on Friday deployed five flood relief teams in Chennai for augmenting flood relief operations to render proactive assistance to the affected people.

Govt, authorities up in arms to combat the situation

Earlier on Wednesday, the civic bodies went on an overdrive across 40 locations which are among the worst affected in the state. It further sanctioned 20 lakhs to all the wards for covering food expenses in shelters.

Apart from that, assistant engineers were also given two lakh each for the emergency purchase of equipment required for the rescue operations. Along with this food supplies, clothes, and other things have been stocked at the regional and zonal offices while relief operations are underway with 11 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and 7 teams of the State Disaster Response Force

Inputs: ANI

Image: TWITTER/@JAYATWITS01234/PTI